US launches intelligence satellite from California

On Wednesday, a classified satellite for the United States National Reconnaissance Office was launched into space from California.

The NROL-87 satellite launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:27 p.m. on a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch was live-streamed until the first stage burned up and separated from the second. The continuation of the journey to orbit was no longer covered under NRO rules at that time.

The Falcon’s first stage flew back to the seaside base northwest of Los Angeles and landed so that it can be reused in a future NRO mission. Central coast residents were advised to expect sonic booms as the booster returned.

The NRO only described the NROL-87 satellite as a “national security payload.” Its launch was one of three awarded by the Air Force to SpaceX in 2019 for a combined fixed price of $297 million.