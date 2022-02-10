Andhra minister caught on video abusing, threatening police inspector

The four-hour-long visit of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy witnessed a heated argument between police and state animal husbandry minister Seediri Appalaraju. The Chief Minister was in Visakhapatnam for the annual festival of Sri Sarada Peetham.

The minister was caught on camera abusing and threatening a police inspector during the CM’s visit on Wednesday, February 9. On social media, a video of the incident has been spreading. Appala Raju was enraged when an inspector stopped his supporters from entering Sri Sharada Peetham, where the Chief Minister was attending an event. Later, the minister was calmed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

However, this incident has attracted criticism from the opposition. ‘The arrogance of Minister @DrSeediriYSRCP is so high that he even forgot the basic laws by which a state is being governed! Imagine if they can do with the police personnel then what they would do with the common man? Why has a case not been booked against the errant minister?’ BJP state General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy asked.

Nara Lokesh, a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the Legislative Council (MLC), also tweeted a video of the incident and asked if the minister who abused and threatened an on-duty officer would be punished.