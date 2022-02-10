DMK minister responds to PM Modi’s ‘dynasty politics’ jibe, says ‘Look at the work done’

P Moorthy, a minister in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has urged people to judge politicians based on their accomplishments, adding that dynasty politics can be found everywhere. This happened after Prime Minister Modi launched a massive attack on dynasty politics, calling it as a threat to democracy.

Minister for State Commercial Taxes, Registration, and Stamp Law P Moorthy stated that, just as MK Stalin succeeded his father M Karunanidhi as Chief Minister, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin would succeed him. He predicted that Udhayanidhi Stalin will become a state minister in two or three months.

‘After Jawaharlal Nehru, Indhira Gandhi came to power. So many current ministers are such. O Panneerselvam’s son is the MP from Periyakulam, Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s son had held the party post, Jayakumar’s son was an MP. Don’t look at it as dynasty politics, look into the work done by the heir,’ Moorthy remarked when asked about dynastic politics.