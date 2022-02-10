Former WWE Superstar ‘The Great Khali’ Joins BJP

Dalip Singh Rana, aka The Great Khali, is a professional wrestler who just joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Khali’s admission to the party comes just days before the Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab will hold elections on February 14 and the results will be announced on March 10.

‘I’m glad to have joined BJP. I feel that PM Modi’s work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation’s development,’ Khali said at the BJP’s headquarter in New Delhi.

The wrestler said that the national policy of the BJP influenced his choice to join the party.