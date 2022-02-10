Maharashtra state govt will appoint a PMC and PCMC administrator

The Maharashtra government will appoint an administrator for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as its term is up before the civic polls, and the municipal corporations of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will too as their terms end in the first week of March.

According to civic officials, the state government is expected to make a decision on appointing an administrator for PMC and PCMC soon. Due to a delay in drafting ward structures, the state election commission (SEC) is unable to hold municipal polls.

Even the Supreme Court is debating not whether OBC reservation must be applied to political representatives.

Officials said the state government could either extend the tenure of current office-bearers for a few weeks or appoint a PMC and PCMC administrator. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would appoint municipal commissioner as administrator if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the most seats. Municipal elections could take held in April, according to BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil.