Offline classes at Delhi University to begin on February 17th

From February 17, 2022 onwards, Delhi University will resume its offline classes. With effect from next week, all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will have offline classes.

In the current pandemic situation, the varsity has asked students enrolled in the University of Delhi and its colleges from all corners of the country who have been residing in their hometown because the teaching-learning process was held online to come to Delhi on short notice. Out station students should plan and reach Delhi in such a way that they can complete the 3 day isolation period before reporting to their respective Colleges/ Departments.