Supertech’s twin towers will be dimolished on May 22

The twin towers of Noida’s Supertech Limited’s twin will face demolition soon. On May 22 in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling and a final road map would be ready on Wednesday, said officials of Noida authority.

According to the February 7 order, Supertech and demolition contractor Edifice Engineering must demolish two 40-storey buildings in Supertech’s Emerald Court society as soon as possible so that the top court’s August 31, 2021 demolition directive can be carried out.

Except for the police, almost all no-objection certificates (NOCs) have been issued, according to officials, including those from the fire department, administration, pollution department, Gas Authority of India Ltd, and Noida authority. Because explosives will be used to demolish the buildings, the required NOC under the Explosives Act for their transportation and storage will be issued soon, according to the police. The buildings will be demolished in five to six hours, according to authorities.