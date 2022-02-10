Tomorrow, Kejriwal’s wife and daughter will campaign in Punjab for Bhagwant Mann

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, and her daughter Harshita Kejriwal will campaign for AAP chief minister candidate Bhagwant Mann in Punjab on Friday. “Will be seeking votes from brother-in-law Bhagwant Mann along with my daughter in Dhuri,” Sunita Kejriwal said on Twitter on Thursday morning. Mann will stand in the Dhuri assembly constituency, which is located in the Sangrur district.

Sunita and Harshita will also take part in a programme called ‘women’s dialogue’ in the assembly constituency and will campaign for the party along with Mann’s mother and sister, news agency ANI reported.

Mann is a 2 time MP from Dhuri. The Congress has nominated Dalvir Singh Goldy, a sitting legislator, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parkash Chand Garg, a Dhuri assembly member. Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be voted on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.