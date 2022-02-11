100 teachers to be trained by the US Embassy;

The US Embassy, in collaboration with an English-language teaching organisation, has launched a training programme for about 100 teachers working for the state governments of Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Approximately 100 English language teachers and teacher trainers participated in the February 9 launch of the Teaching of English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) Core Certificate Program (TCCP) offered by the US Embassy here in partnership with TESOL International.

According to the US Embassy, the teachers are employed by the state governments of Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal.

The TESOL Core Certificate Program is a 140-hour intensive English language teacher training programme.

Participants in the programme will learn cutting-edge, research-based teaching strategies, according to the statement.