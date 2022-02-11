After Phase 1 of the UP elections, the BJP’s flag is flying high, rivals depressed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the BJP’s flag was flying high in Uttar Pradesh after the first round of voting, while the rivals were depressed.

Taking a swipe at the opponents, he said that after their hopes getting dashed after the voting, they starts blaming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

He hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement that a roundabout in Ayodhya would be named after iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6.

PM Modi was addressing a physical rally in Kasganj which will vote in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 20.