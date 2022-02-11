Airtel says services have been restored following a brief internet outage

Users across India complained of outages in Bharti Airtel’s broadband and mobile services on Friday, leading the telecom giant to resolve the problem. The company announced on Twitter that its services are back to normal after a ‘brief disruption.’

‘Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,’ Airtel India posted on Twitter.