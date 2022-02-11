Andhra Pradesh CID arrests Paruchuri Ashok Babu, for producing fake degree certificates

On Thursday, February 10, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested Paruchuri Ashok Babu, a senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Member of Legislative Committee (MLC), for fabricating degree certificates.

The Lokayukta is said to have ordered an investigation into Ashok Babu for allegedly fabricating degree certificates in order to gain a promotion. On Thursday, he was arrested in the middle of the night.

However, the arrest at 2 a.m. has triggered a political uproar. The opposition TDP alleged that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) was targeting its leaders. They alleged that since CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took power, the YSRCP and the police have been involved in a vendetta.