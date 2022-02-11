Autopsy reveals Unnao Dalit woman was strangulated, her neck snapped

The Dalit woman’s body was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on Friday, and an autopsy revealed that she had been strangled. Her neck was also broken, according to the post-mortem report. The body of the 22-year-old woman, who had been missing since December 8, was found near an ashram owned by the son of a former state minister on Friday. The body was decomposed .

The autopsy report also stated that she was assaulted and two injuries on her head were noticed. When the woman went missing, the victim’s mother claimed that the police ignored her complaints. ‘The officials said your girl has run away from home. She will return soon. The officials did not even let us meet the SP.’

Shashi Shekhar Singh, the Unnao SSP, rejected the allegations of inaction. ‘Our investigation is on. We will take strict action against the culprits.’