Bihar asked DMs to provide data of public temples and rest facilities within 2 months

The Bihar government has ordered all 38 district magistrates to provide Bihar State Religious Trust Council (BSRTC) with data on all registered and unregistered public temples and Dharamshalas (rest houses) in their districts within two months.

The BSRTC will ask all unregistered public temples and Dharamshala to register with the council as soon as possible after receiving lists from all nine divisions or commissionerates comprising all 38 districts, according to its chairman Akhilesh Kumar Jain.

All public temples and Dharamshalas in Bihar must be registered with the BSRTC, according to the Bihar Hindu Religious Trusts Act, 1950.

There are roughly around 4,500 registered public temples in the state, of which only 250-300 pay tax to BSRTC. There are around 10,000 registered and unregistered public temples in the state.