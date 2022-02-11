‘Bulk of jobs from pvt sector’: KJ Alphons on ‘worship industrialists’ remark

KJ Alphons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who said a day ago in the Rajya Sabha that industrialists should be ‘worshipped,’ clarified on Friday that he meant to say that businessmen should be respected because ‘the private sector generates the bulk of jobs.’

‘Who creates jobs in this country, or anywhere in the world? It’s not the government sector which creates jobs. The percentage of people who are provided government jobs is a very small percentage. A bulk of employment comes from the private sector. So who creates jobs? The private sector,’Alphons said, according to news agency ANI.