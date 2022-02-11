Child murder in Vijayawada; police suspects her uncle :

On February 9, an 11-year-old girl was found dead in the Subabul fields near Keesara village in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada under mysterious circumstances. The incident occurred inside the Kanchikacherla police station’s area. Police suspect that her uncle killed her, fearing she would reveal to her parents that she was sexually assaulted. According to reports, the girl was a ragpicker who lived in the same village.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night and was discovered on Wednesday morning, according to Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G Nageswara Reddy. Villagers found the girl unconscious and naked and called the Tahsildar and police.

‘We are ascertaining the reasons behind the death.’ the DSP said. Police are also investigating into whether the girl had been sexually abused before she was murdered. Special teams have been formed to arrest the suspects and investigations are underway, DSP added.