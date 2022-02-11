Crimes against women hiked in Kerala in 2021; the highest in 6 years

Thiruvananthapuram: Statistics released by the Kerala police department indicated shocking information that 3,549 POCSO cases were registered in the state between January 1 and December 31, 2021 in the state. Further, 16,418 cases were registered for crimes against women. This is the highest number of cases reported in the last six years.

As many as 3,019 POCSO cases were registered in 2020, which is slightly less than that of the 3,609 cases in 2019. However, the relaxation in Covid-19 norms has further increased the cases reported across the state. Since 2016, the number of cases has alarmingly increased despite stringent measures taken to tackle the issue.

The highest number of cases were reported in Malappuram (457), Thiruvananthapuram rural (318), and Palakkad (251). The least number of cases were in Kannur city (93), Kannur rural (97) and Ernakulam city (110). Earlier, the state government had directed the police force to constitute special wings to investigate cybercrimes, economic offences as well as cases registered under the POCSO act.

The crimes against women have increased steadily across the state in recent years. The statistics revealed that there were 2,318 cases of rape, 4,269 cases of molestation, and 5,016 cases of cruelty from husband/ relatives during last year alone. The number of cases has also jumped from 12,659 in 2020 to 16,418 in 2021. To tackle the issue of crime against children, the state cabinet on Wednesday has also approved 28 fast-track special courts. With this, the number of fast-track courts in the state has become 56.