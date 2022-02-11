Development of Uttarakhand is one of the government’s top priorities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a rally in Almora for the February 14 assembly elections that the development of Uttarakhand is one of the top priorities of the BJP’s double engine government.

He also said that the BJP prioritises infrastructure development in the state’s border villages, and that the Parvatmala and Vibrant Village projects will help the people.

Work on the Jamrani Dam project will start soon, according to the Prime Minister.

Over the next five years, he said, the Manaskhand tourism circuit will be developed on a priority in the state’s Kumaon region.

While addressing the rally, PM Modi also said that the huge turnout indicates that Uttarakhand has made up its mind about voting once again for the ‘double engine’ government.

The 70-member assembly will be polled in a single phase across the state.