Haryana’s 75% local quota in private jobs; SC adjourns hearing till Feb 14

The Supreme Court has adjourned a hearing on a plea challenging the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had stayed the Haryana government’s law providing residents of the state with 75% reservation in private sector jobs.

The petitioner’s Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave said the lower court’s order needs to be considered to see if it will ‘sow seeds of disintegration.’ The state government’s Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, asked the court for time until Monday. ‘This matter needs to be shared and I can show the contours of the issue,’

Justice L Nageswara Rao said while hearing both sides’ arguments ‘We have been informed that such policies are also there in Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh and are pending adjudication in High Courts. I saw them in an editorial today.’

‘Let us ponder over and this and come back next week. I can seek the instructions of my client.’ Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said.