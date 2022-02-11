High schools in K’taka will reopen on February 14, PUC and Degree colleges later to this;

The Karnataka government said on Thursday that high school students will resume classes next week, despite the fact that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared that the High Court has stated that students should not wear religious attire to universities.

At a meeting chaired by the chief minister with his cabinet colleagues holding the Home, Primary and Secondary Education, and Higher Education portfolios, as well as senior officials, the government decided to resume classes up to Standard X from February 14 and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges after that.