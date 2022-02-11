Illegal mining case- Punjab CM Channi’s nephew sent for 14 days judicial custody;

Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, is sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody on Friday in an illegal sand mining case.

Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jalandhar on February 3 as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged sand mining operations in the poll-bound state.

Honey is the son of Channi’s sister-in-law and has been in the ED’s custody since then.

The ED recently said that the cash seized from his possession was earned from illegal sand mining, as well as bribes from transfers and postings.

On January 18, the federal authorities had conducted raids at the residences of Honey and others, seized about 7.9 crore from his premises and another 2 crore cash from a linked person identified as Sandeep Kumar.