India reports 587,077 new Covid cases;

India on Friday saw a significant fall in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 58,077 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8 am. The number of new deaths has also dropped, with 657 patients succumbing to the viral disease, reducing the total number of deaths to 507,177.

After 150,407 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharges in the country now stands at 41,331,158. The overall recovery rate is nearing 97%. The number of active cases decreased and now stood at 697,802, according to the health ministry’s statement.

The number of cases reported on Friday was the lowest since January 5, when 58,097 infections were reported. Meanwhile, 67,084 cases, 1,241 deaths, and 167,882 people were seen on Thursday.