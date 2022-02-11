Myriad of flowers in diff hues will bring joy to thousands as Mughal Gardens open gates;

The Mughal Gardens will open for the general public from Saturday, till March 16, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday said.

‘The Gardens will only be open to those who have made an advance booking system. As a precautionary measure, walk-in entry will not be available this year,’ according to the statement.

The attraction of this year’s ‘Udyanotsav’ will be 11 varieties of tulips, which will bloom in phases during February.

Flower Carpets in beautiful designs will also be on show in the central lawns, according to the announcement.

This year’s ornamental flowers have a dominant colour scheme of white, yellow, red, and orange. In the gardens, a small cactus corner has been created, as well as other air-purifying plants.

On Thursday, Prez Ramnath Kovind did a formal opening of the ethereal gardens.