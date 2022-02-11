Pray to God that Nitish Kumar, PM Modi get children: Lalu Prasad

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, has said he will pray to God that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar get children to indulge in ‘parivarwad.’ This comes after PM Modi slammed dynasty politics in an interview with news agency ANI, calling it a threat to democracy.

Lalu Prasad said, ‘What can I do if Nitish Kumar and PM Modi don’t have children? Nitish Kumar has a son but he is not fit for politics. What can I do? I pray to God that they get children so that they can indulge in ‘Parivarwad’.’

PM Modi said on Wednesday ‘I am for the society. When I say fake socialism, it is ‘Parivarwad’. Do you see Lohia’s family anywhere? He was a socialist; do you see the family of George Fernandes? He was also a Samajwadi. Nitish Babu, he is working with us, he is also a socialist. Do you see his family?’