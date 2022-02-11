‘Rahu-kal’ produces G-23: Nirmala Sitharaman’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Congress

In her address to the Rajya Sabha on Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tore into the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Nirmala Sitharaman criticized Kapil Sibal’s remark that “India is not in Amrit Kaal but in Rahu Kaal since 2014,”

Rahu-Kaal’ is what produces G-23. Referring to the 2013 incident of Rahul Gandhi trashing the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ordinance, Sitharaman said, ‘That was the Rahu-kaal’. Rahu-Kal is what produces G-23, Sitharaman said, referring to the group of 23 rebel Congress leaders. Incidentally, Kapil Sibal is one of the G-23 leaders.

‘Leading members of the party are leaving. The party’s slogan is ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon,’ but women in Rajasthan can’t fight ‘In the Upper House’, Sitharaman said.