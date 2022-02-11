Sukhendu Sekhar Ray submits substantive motion against Bengal governor in Rajya Sabha

On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray filed a Substantive Motion under Rule 170 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the President of India to retract his approval (under Article 156 of the Constitution) in respect of West Bengal Governor.

According to the letter, Jagdeep Dhankhar is accused of interfering with day-to-day administration and publicly criticising the state’s constitutional authorities through print, electronic, and social media statements/bytes/tweets.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, announced publicly earlier this month that she has blocked the Governor on social media for tagging her in all of his posts.

She further stated that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Governor on several times. However, no response was sent back to the state.