Tata Sons reappoint N Chandrasekharan as Exe Chairman for 5 years;

N Chandrasekharan was reappointed as Tata Sons Executive Chairman for a new five-year term on Friday. The Board members commended the Executive Chairman’s performance and unanimously approved ‘Mr Chandrasekharan’s reappointment for the next five years,’Tata Sons said in a release.

Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to the meeting, expressed his satisfaction with the Tata Group’s progress and performance under Mr Chandrasekharan’s leadership. He recommended that his term be renewed for another five years the release added.

On his reappointment, Mr Chandrasekharan said, ‘It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase.’

He joined the Tata Sons Board in October 2016 and was designated Chairman in January 2017.

He had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the official handover.