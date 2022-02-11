UK removes testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers

The UK will start removing testing requirements for travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease on Friday, in an effort to boost its tourism industry (Covid-19). Only a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) will be required for all such travellers, according to a government statement issued on January 24.

‘Arrivals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the UK,’ the statement added.

Meanwhile, from February 3, children aged 12 to 15 in the Uk can use a digital NHS Covid Pass for outward travel to confirm their vaccination status or proof of prior infection. According to the official statement, this will make it easier for children and their families to go to countries that require documentation of vaccination status and past infection for entry, avoiding isolation and getting access to venues or services.