Your food will taste way better if you follow these hacks: Read more…

There is no denying that the art of cooking is not for everyone and that making delicious food is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea. Even if someone knows how to cook, it does not necessarily mean that the food they prepare will be tasty. The same dish prepared by an equally experienced cook, sometimes even in the same household, can taste much better prepared by some people. A few small changes in cooking can make a huge difference. It is possible to dramatically change the taste of a dish by just making a small change to the method.
Here are some minor changes you can make in the way you cook that will leave your family members and guests licking their lips.
- The majority of households make parathas. Making parathas would be more flavorful if you grated boiled potatoes and mixed them with the batter. Along with this, fry the paratha in butter instead of ghee or oil. This will make the dish taste better.
- A pinch of arrowroot and a few drops of hot oil make pakodas crispier and tastier. Sprinkle chaat masala on top of pakodas before serving.
- There are various efforts to make the gravy thicker, but the best option is to add some sattu. In addition to getting the desired thickness, the final product will also taste better.
- To prevent the noodles from sticking together while boiling, add some oil and salt to the water. Rinse the noodles under cold water after they are removed from boiling water.
- To make crispy puri, combine a spoonful of rice flour or semolina with the dough as you knead it. These ingredients will make the puris crispy.
- While boiling the rice, add a few drops of lemon juice for added flavor. The rice will become more fluffy, white and tasty.
- If you have bought bhindi in large quantities and are having difficulty storing it for a long time, do not worry. Simply apply mustard oil to the bhindi. Bhindi stays fresh for as long as possible this way.
Post Your Comments