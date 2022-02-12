CRPF personnel killed, 1 injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhatisgarh

Multiple news agencies reported that a soldier of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed on Saturday in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh after a encounter between security forces and Naxals.

The deceased personnel was an assistant commandant of the CRPF 168 unit, according to the report. S B Tirkey has been identified as the suspect.

The soldier reportedly suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to them. A combing operation is currently underway in the area, about 440 km from state capital Raipur.

While officials were out patrolling for road opening and sanitising duty, an encounter broke out in the forests of Putkel, inside the Basaguda Police Station limits in Bijapur. According to news agency ANI, another soldier was hurt in the firing.