In West Bengal, voting for 4 civic body elections commence ;

With COVID-19 protocols in place, voting for the four municipal corporation elections in West Bengal started on Saturday in Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, and Asansol. It started at 7 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. The count will take place on February 14th.

Voters have queued up outside polling booths, where they will be thermal checked and sanitised before casting their ballots. At each polling station, a large police force has been deployed.

In Bidhannagar, a total of 203 candidates are contesting in 41 wards, while in Siliguri, there are 201 contestants in 47 wards. Asansol has 106 wards where 430 candidates are contesting.

In Chandannagar, there are 33 wards, but the poll for ward number 17 has been postponed due to the sudden death of the BJP candidate. In Chandannagar, elections are now being held in 32 wards.

Siliguri has a number of 4,02,897 eligible voters, with 1,98,899 females, 2,03,979 males, and 18 third-gender voters. It is the state’s only civic body that has been controlled by the Left Front for the previous 5 years.

Former state minister Goutam Deb of the Trinamool Congress, Siliguri BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, and former Siliguri Mayor and veteran CPI-M leader Ashok Bhattacharya are among the senior politicians contesting the polls.