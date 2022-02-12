Owaisi car attack; UP Police arrests man who provided illegal weapons to shooters

The Uttar Pradesh Police have made their third arrest in connection with the February 3 attack on Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car. The arrested man is accused of providing illegal weapons to the prime accused, Sachin Sharma.

Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Hapur, said, ‘One more arrested in connection with firing at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy on February 3. He had provided illegal weapons to prime accused Sachin Sharma. Necessary action being taken.’

Sachin Sharma and Shubham were arrested earlier in the case by the UP police. On February 3, the two were accused of firing at AIMIM chief Owaisi’s car.