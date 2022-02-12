Schools to reopen for all classes from Feb 14 in UP

The state government announced that schools for Nursery students, Classes 1-12, colleges, and all other educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will reopen for offline classes on February 14. The decision is part of the government’s relaxation of COVID restrictions, which were announced on February 11 in response to a fall in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

All educational institutions from Nursery/Class 1 will remain open from February 14 till the next order following COVID-19 guidelines, the government order said.

The UP government had earlier allowed students of classes 9 – 12 to resume offline studies. Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, schools were instructed to close till February 6, but students in higher grades were allowed to return to school on February 7 after following Covid SOPs like social distancing and wearing face masks.

Most states have already reopened educational institutions that were forced to close in January and February due to concerns about the new Omicron variant.

The centre recently announced revised guidelines for school reopenings, under which states and Union Territories can now decide if parents’ consent is needed for students to attend classes at their level.