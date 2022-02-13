Expat population increases in this gulf country

Muscat: As per the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) in Oman, the expatriate population has been on the rise since October 2021. As per the data, on 1 October, 2021, there were 1,634,357 expatriates in Oman, having declined from 1.64 million in September and 1.68 in August of last year.

The expat population rose from 1.63 million in October to 1,657,055 in November of 2021 and then climbed to 1,688,461 in December last year. In January, Oman’s expatriate population crossed the 1.7 million mark to reach 1,729,965, before rising to 1,753,264 on 1 February.

During the period from 1 October 2021, the country’s total population rose from 4,419,156 people to 4,562,995. The Omani population also increased from 2,784,799 to 2,809,731.

But as per the data, the number of expatriates employed in government dipped by 10%, from 38,073 public sector employees in November 2021, to 37,996 in December. In total, there are some 1.38 million expatriates employed in Oman.