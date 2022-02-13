United States exports every molecule of LNG possible

For the first time on Saturday, tankers docked or loaded at all seven of the United States’ liquefied natural gas export terminals, marking a small piece of industry history and setting up record supplies to the plants amid high prices and tensions in Europe.

The Greek-flagged tanker Yiannis is docked at Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana, which is still under construction but has been granted authorization by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to send cargoes out during the startup process of the export terminal. The arrival of LNG ship Manhattan at Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island LNG plant in Georgia on Saturday afternoon signalled the start of loadings at the other six U.S. LNG export terminals.

Despite the fact that the tankers are only slated to be parked together for a few hours, demand from their loadings helped create a new record for natural gas flows to US LNG export terminals on Saturday.

The seven US LNG export terminals will be able to draw as much as 13.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day once Calcasieu Pass LNG is fully operational, solidifying America’s lead over Qatar and Australia as the world’s top supplier of the superchilled power plant fuel, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

More than two-thirds of the nearly five dozen US LNG containers on the ocean are bound for Europe, where low winter stockpiles and tensions between Russia and Ukraine have pushed natural gas prices on the continent to more than six times the US benchmark Henry Hub.