Weight loss influencer hospitalised in US due to ‘organs failing’

Lexi Reed motivated her 1.2 million Instagram followers to live a healthy lifestyle, but her family has recently revealed that she has been in serious condition for weeks due to an unknown disease. On Instagram, the 30-year-old from Indiana garnered a following after chronicling her two-year struggle to lose 312 pounds naturally with a balanced diet and frequent exercise.

Lexi’s husband, Danny, shared the news with her fans on her @fatgirlfedup account on Thursday. ‘A few weeks ago Lexi kept getting sick and couldn’t keep any food down. She then started acting differently so I took her to the hospital where they admitted her into ICU, placed her on a medically induced [coma], on a ventilator, and [told] me that her organs started failing. They said if I waited another day to take her she could have died’, he said.

In 2016, the diet diarist started her motivational dispatches as a New Year’s resolution. She underwent skin removal surgery in 2018, taking away 7 pounds of extra flesh after a substantial weight drop.

Lexi is still in the hospital due to her illness. ‘She is currently in dialysis, can’t walk, and working on recovery. Getting her back to health has been our top priority’, Danny continued in his post.