17th Mumbai International Film Festival to be held from May 29 to June 5

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced that the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) of documentaries, short fiction, and animation films will be held from May 29 to June 5 at Mumbai’s Films Division Complex. The festival will start accepting entries from Tuesday.

Films completed between September 1, 2019, and December 31, 2021, according to the ministry, are eligible for entry. ‘The Best Documentary at the Festival will be awarded a Golden Conch and a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh.’ ‘Since India is currently celebrating [75 years of independence] Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a special award will be presented to the best short film on the theme ‘[email protected]’ in this year’s MIFF edition,’ it said in a statement.

MIFF?is one of the oldest and largest non-feature film festivals in South Asia. There were 871 entries from India and abroad at the festival last year.