Bengal civic polls: Mamata says landslide victory for TMC

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister and the leader of the Trinamool Congress, congratulated voters on the ruling party’s victory in the civic body elections in Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, and Chandanagore on Monday.

‘It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections.’

‘We are committed to carry forward our development work further with greater zeal and enthusiasm. My sincerest gratitude to Ma Mati Manush,’ she said in a series of tweets.