BJP to protest outside the state assembly over the CBI’s inquiry into REET paper leak

The opposition BJP will hold a demonstration near the state assembly in Jaipur on Tuesday, demanding a CBI probe into the REET exam paper leak case, according to a party spokesperson.

Satish Poonia, the BJP’s state president, will lead the agitation, which will include party leaders and workers from all of the party’s frontal organisations, he said.

Arun Singh, the BJP’s national general secretary and state in charge, will reach in Jaipur on Monday and address the agitation on Tuesday with other leaders, according to a spokesperson.

He expects that nearly 60,000 workers across the state will attend the protest in the state capital.

The BJP demands the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate into the REET paper leak. Rajasthan Police’s Special Operation Group is currently investigating the case.