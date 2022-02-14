Europe decides to lift Covid restrictions totally to help travel get back to normalcy – ahead of Asia

As some countries remove Covid-19 restrictions including quarantines, isolation, and even mandatory testing for good, while others cling to years-old curbs.

Travel barriers in Asia, in particular, are isolating the region and its tourist industry economies at a time when Europe and the US are speeding their recovery. In an attempt to normal international aviation travel, authorities in the United Kingdom are eliminating unpopular pre-flight tests and now only require proof of vaccination.

The world’s most famous transit hubs, Hong Kong and Singapore, are being avoided by travellers who want to avoid weeks of hotel isolation and a slew of testing swabs on arrival. According to aviation data company Cirium, airlines that operated about 30,000 flights a month to the two Asian gateways before the pandemic had to reduced that number to only 4,514 in February.