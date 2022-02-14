First Covid oral pill sells for only Rs 46 crore in January

Molnupiravir, the first oral antiviral licenced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid, appears to have failed in the home market. This is far different from the first two waves when Covid therapies were selling like hotcakes. Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics produced the oral antiviral tablet, which was hailed as a game-changer. However, in January, the first full month after its introduction, sales were just Rs 46 crore.

During the previous two waves, the Covid-portfolio of medicine firms — which includes antivirals like faviprivar and remdesivir, as well as others like tocilizumab — saw massive sales, with favipiravir alone bringing Glenmark over Rs 350 crore in a month in April last year.

According to industry analysts, there is currently a large inventory of the antiviral molnupiravir in the market, with potential losses of over Rs 500 crore due to the medicine.

Several pharma firms stored large supplies in anticipation of high demand owing to the increasing caseload of the third wave. However, unlike the previously introduced Covid medicines, the antiviral did not take off for a variety of reasons, with fewer doctors prescribing it due to major safety concerns. The medicine was approved by the FDA in late December, however, it was not included in the ICMR’s National Task Force Covid-19 therapy plan. Furthermore, unlike the previous two deadly waves, most Covid patients have not displayed significant symptoms during the third wave. Experts speculated that this might have harmed the retail sales of the company.

The antiviral tablet is one of the most economical Covid medicines, with a complete course costing roughly Rs 1,400. It was released in early January by about 15 businesses, including Hetero, Sun Pharma, Mankind, Cipla, Natco, and Dr Reddy’s. Molnupiravir sales were highest at Rs 14 crore for Hyderabad-based Hetero, followed by Natco and Mankind Pharma. According to data from stockists, Hetero also enjoyed a first-mover advantage in the retail industry. As per IQVIA statistics, the domestic pharma retail market expanded by more than 20% in January to about Rs 16,000 crore, representing a month-on-month increase of 21%.

‘This has been a hazard of the pandemic. The industry prepares for the surge, but the demand may or may not be there. But in this case, the negativity regarding molnupiravir appeared once ICMR did not include it in the protocol’, an industry official said.

The official also stated that the drug has a two-year shelf life and its expiration is not a concern at this time. Furthermore, when the cost of raw materials and active medicinal components is included, the industry’s potential losses might be even higher.