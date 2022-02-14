Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. As per market experts, the geopolitical tensions have pushed investors to US dollar. The muted opening of the Indian share market and rising crude oil prices also weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 75.53 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 75.56, registering a decline of 20 paise from the last close. On Friday, the rupee had slipped by 21 paise to a nearly seven-week low of 75.36 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.03% to 96.05.