Four TN government workers arrested for assisting smuggling of red sanders in Andhra Pradesh.

Four Tamil Nadu government workers were arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in a major crackdown on red sandalwood smugglers, but 36 red sandalwood smugglers managed to slip the cops. On Thursday, February 10, Task Force personnel were conducting vehicle checks at the Pakalavaripalli toll plaza on the Puthalapattu-Naidupet national highway. Four workers of the Tamil Nadu state transport corporation were arrested for helping red sandalwood smugglers.

Ismail (46) is the Vaniyambadi-Vellore driver, Jayashankar (46) is the Vaniyambadi-Vellore conductor, Govinda Swamy (45) is the Vaniyambadi-Vellore extra conductor and Tiruvannamalai Road Transport Corporation (RTC) mechanic, Gunasekharan, (46) were taken into custody for further interrogation.

The bus drivers are accused of transporting woodcutters from Tamilnadu to Andhra Pradesh on the orders of smugglers. They also used to help them logistically.