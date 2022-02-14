‘Jail Vaani ‘Indore Central Jail’s very own FM station will sing and entertain now;

The Central Jail of Indore has its own radio station, ‘Jail Vaani-FM 18.77,’ to keep inmates informed about what is going on in the outside world.

Through the radio channel, prisoners are hopeful of catching entertainment, while also becoming aware of the happenings around the world. The radio channel will also provide the jail inmates with information on health issues.

‘The administration wants jails to associate with this approach to correctional facilities. Inmates will be able to keep up with what is going on in the world thanks to this radio station ‘Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar said.

Shivraj Singh, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is credited with the initiative, according to Sonkar. ‘In this matter, he is sensitive, and he gave a lot of encouragement. We started the radio station after obtaining the necessary permissions ‘she continued.