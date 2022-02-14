Karnataka hijab row : High Court postpones the hearing till tomorrow;

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday postponed hearing on petitions challenging the hijab ban in schools and colleges till tomorrow, according to news agency ANI.

During the hearing, Dev Datt Kamat, who was appearing for the petitioners challenging the ban, argued that wearing headscarves is an essential part of islamic faith.

Advocate Dev Datt Kamat argued that the Karnataka government order banning hijab was a non-application of mind.

‘The government order is in the teeth of Article 25 and it is not legally sustainable,’ Kamat argued.