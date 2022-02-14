Muslim sisters leave their homes quietly to bless Modi: PM lists 4 trends from UP elections

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the first phase of assembly elections, and the trend in the second phase, have shown that Yogi Adityanath’s government is ‘coming into full swing.’ PM Modi told a public gathering in Kanpur that people of all castes and classes are unitedly voting for Uttar Pradesh’s rapid development, and that her ‘Muslim sisters’ are quietly leaving the house to bless him, citing four trends from the UP assembly elections.

‘First- BJP’s government, Yogi ji’s government is coming again, it is coming in full swing,’ he said. ‘Second- People of every caste, people of every class are voting without division…without any confusion…for the fast development of UP.’

He further stated that ‘our mothers, sisters and daughters have themselves raised the flag of BJP’s victory.’

‘Fourth- My Muslim sisters are leaving the house quietly, without any noise, making their mind to bless Modi,’ Said Modi.