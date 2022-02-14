Offline classes resume in J&k as Covid -19 cases drop

Schools here resumed offline classes on Monday after the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered phased opening of educational institutions across the union territory as the third wave of COVID-19 started to wane.

Officials said students in classes 9 to 12 were seen thronging their institutions in Jammu and other districts of the region on Monday morning, clad in uniforms and with vaccination certificates.

The state executive committee issued an order on Sunday stating that from February 14, all universities, colleges, polytechnic institutes, ITIs, and courses from 9 to 12 can start their normal offline teaching by following Covid Appropriate Behaviour and standard operating procedures.

Officials said Monday’s attendance was low in both private and government high and higher secondary schools, but that it is expected to escalate in the coming days.