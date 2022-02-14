Rahul Gandhi gets defended fiercely by the party leaders. Assam CM slammed!

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been criticized by opposition leaders for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi, with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge calling them ‘childish and condemnable.’

Sarma came after the former Congress chief for allegedly demanding proof of India’s cross-border strikes in Pakistan. He asked whether they ever demanded proof that Rahul Gandhi is the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Telangana’s Congress unit passed a resolution on Sunday, demanded a criminal case filed against him.

Following the backlash, Sarma claimed Congress wrongly interpreted his statement.