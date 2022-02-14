Temperature in the Northwest likely to increase by 2-4 deg. Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a gradual rise in minimum temperatures of 2 – 4 degrees Celsius across most of northwest and central India over next three days.

From Monday to Wednesday, IMD forecast isolated to scattered light rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, as well as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday. From February 17 to 20, the Western Himalayan region was likely to get scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall or snowfall due to another western disturbance.