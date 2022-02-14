‘Trinamool wants to split Hindu votes in Goa’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the Trinamool Congress of trying to split the Hindu vote in Goa, saying the accusation was made openly by the party. He went on to say, ‘The Election Commission should take notice.’ Elections are being held today on 40 seats in the BJP-ruled state of Goa, where Mamata Banerjee’s party is trying to expand its footprint.

PM Modi also attacked Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party during a rally in Kanpur, accusing them of ‘looting Uttar Pradesh day and night.’

‘These people gave free hand to mafias. These ghor pariwarwadi (dynastic people) used to distribute different regions to people in their family. If these people had their way, these people would have made Kanpur’s mafiaganj mohalla in every city,’ he said.

‘Every time these people go to an election, they bring a new partner with them. Will those who change partners will they help you? Those who don’t trust their partners, how will they trust? After losing, they blame their partners for the loss in election. After March 10 you’ll see how they start blaming each other,’he added.